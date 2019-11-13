Adele "Butch" Grochot Luketich, 91, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in her home.

She was born March 6, 1928, in Bentleyville, a daughter of Leon and Anna Marie Osmann Grochot.

She was a 1946 graduate of Bentleyville High School.

A homemaker, Mrs. Luketich was once a telephone operator for the former Bentleyville Telephone Company.

She was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish and the parish choir.

An avid bowler, she bowled with the Coffee Kegglers team at the Bentleyville Lanes and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Covered Bridge Region.

She enjoyed conversations with family and friends, which she referred to as a "yack fest."

Her husband, John Luketich Jr., died January 18, 2008.

Surviving are a son, David L. Luketich (Terri) of Bentleyville; a daughter, Jonna A. Luketich of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.

Also deceased are her grandson, David John Luketich; brother Leon M. "Bud" Grochot; and two sisters, Ernestine Herilla and Madeline G. Tividor.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 15, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville campus, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with the Rev. Donald Chortos, Senior Parochial Vicar, as celebrant. A procession will follow to Sacred Heart Cemetery for the Rite of Committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of memorials to St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.