Adele "Duffy" Steere, 46, of Houston, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born April 19, 1973, to John DeGrave and Carol McGinnis.

She was a graduate of Canon-McMillian High School and attended Slippery Rock University. Duffy rooted for the the Pittsburgh Penguins, was an avid reader of many books, and enjoyed collecting many knives and swords. She was also a dedicated member of Eastern Star.

Duffy is survived by her son, Ryan Steere and his wife, Haley; and stepdaughter Jennifer Lang and her husband, Phillip Lang; siblings Frank DeGrave and his wife, Sam, and Maria Setto and her husband, Jim; aunt and uncle Shirley and Mark McGinnis Chauvet; and nephew Eli DeGrave.

Duffy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Steere.

Funeral arrangements by All Counties Cremation Services, 164 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, (724) 705-4580. A memorial celebration will be held at First United Presbyterian Church, Houston, PA 15342, from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 22.

The family requests donations be made to CORE (The Center for Organ Recovery) in lieu of flowers.