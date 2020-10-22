Adolf "Al" Maurice Deynzer, 88, of Center Township, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

He was born February 2, 1932, on Staten Island, N.Y., a son of the late Adolf Ernst and Aline Mitchell Deynzer.

Al graduated from Curtis High School, Staten Island, N.Y., in 1951, then went on to earn an associate degree in horticulture in 1954. He was a resident of Greene County since 1972 when he moved from Long Island, after 38 years. Al was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Waynesburg, where he was a licensed lay-reader and a licensed communion assistant.

He married Barbara Ann Jarvis June 25, 1955 and they were happily married for 65 years. Al was a Boatswain Mate Third Class in the United States Navy in 1961 during the Cuban Crisis. He served on Vestry of church, where he was part of the choir. Al was a past chairman of Greene County Farm Bureau and political advisor, a delegate to Diocesan Convention, a Sunday school teacher, the past president of Greene County Soil Conservation District, past chairman of Greene County Solid Waste Authority and past president of West Greene Lions Club, where he was a member since 1974. He was self employed in the farm supply business for five years and raised cattle and sheep on a 365 acre farm in West Greene for 48 years. Al was also formerly employed with Clark-Gravely Corporation, Advance Floor Machine Company, Armour Agricultural Chemical Company, New York City Housing Authority, Abby Service Inc., then retiring from Beckwith Machinery in 1994. He assisted with Rush Funeral Home, Inc. from 1994 to 2006. Al was a member of the Ralph Bell Bird Club and a committeeman for the Greene County Republican Party for eight years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Jeanne Marie Williams of New Freeport, Adolf Peter Deynzer of Waynesburg, Paul Albert Deynzer of Buchannon, W.Va. and Stephen John Deynzer of Carmichaels; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two siblings, Albert Ernst Deynzer of Fort Meyers, Fla. and Arlene Regina Deynzer-Secondo of Hockessin, Del.; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister in infancy.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in St. George's Anglican Church, 100 Bonar Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Frances Metcalf officiating and Deacon Barb McMillen, co-officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Aleppo with full military honors conducted by the United States Navy and the Greene County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made to your choices of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, Salvation Army, www.easternusa.salvationarmy.org, or West Greene Lions Club, P.O. Box 467, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

