Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne Lynn Harney.

Adrienne Lynn Harney, 68, of Washington, died peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in her home.

She was born January 21, 1951, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Henry Alfred Siek and Ruth M. Simms Siek.

A graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, Mrs. Harney worked 13 years as a line cook at the Meadows where she made wonderful friends and memories. She also worked at Ramada Inn, as a prison guard at the Washington County Jail, and as a laborer at All Clad Metalcrafters.

Mrs. Harney dearly loved her grandchildren and her dogs, Muffin, Kibbles and Rosie.

She enjoyed watching football, tennis and hockey. She played poker and bingo as often as she could. During retirement, she loved spending her mornings on the porch sipping coffee alongside her husband and best friend, Tammy, as they birdwatched. In the evenings, they gathered again to discuss news and sports.

On November 26, 1979, she married Dennis Frank Harney, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Rae Anne (B.C.) Cowden, Jamee Lynn Talpas and Cassandra Leigh Harney, all of Washington; and four grandchildren, Brooke Amon, Baylee Sharkey, Padraig (P.J.) Sharkey and Brock Sharkey. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Tamme, Tracy, Lisa, Cathy, Alexis, Kelly, Christopher, Jason and Kayla.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Roger C. Siek.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at

www.NealFuneralHome.com