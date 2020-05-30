Agnes "Tootie" Grace Gillis, 92, of Centerville Borough, formerly of Marianna, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.She was born March 7, 1928, in Marianna, a daughter of the late James Joseph and Stephanie Miller Snee.A homemaker, Agnes enjoyed going to flea markets, shopping and crossword puzzles. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her two daughters, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was in the care of her oldest daughter, Kathleen, from October 2015 until January of 2020.On July 12, 1948, she married William Edward Gillis, who died February 7, 1997.Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Tretinik of Centerville and Trudy Baker (James Pat) of Charleroi; four grandchildren, Blake Tretinik (Amanda Hajduk) of Uniontown, Samantha Baker of Charleroi, Dillion Baker of Coal Center and Clayton Sarkett of Centerville; six great-grandchildren, Onika Tretinik, Aurora Baker, Samuel Falcon, Riley Baker, Karter Tretinik and Everett Sarkett; several nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three sisters, Anna Jestat, Helen Frameli and Mary Jane Mills; one brother, James Snee.Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be in Westland Cemetery.A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.