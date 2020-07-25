1/1
Agnes M. Brown
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Agnes M. Brown, 91, of Sturgeon, passed Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She was born February 2, 1929, a daughter of Lawrence and Bertha Kavcic.

Agnes was a member of the Slovene National Benefit Society in Midway. She enjoyed working on any type of puzzle, gambling at the casino, and listening to country music.

On May 28, 1949, she married Wilfred C. Brown, who passed January 11, 2006.

Surviving are two children, Diane (Jim) Tharp of Marianna and Denny (Carol) Brown of Sturgeon; five grandchildren, Jimmy (Alissa) and Brian (Sarah) Tharp, Heather (Chris) Schmider, Amanda (Matt Openbrier) Brown and Denny Brown Jr.; five great-grandchildren Marlee Openbrier, Brody, Logan, Hunter and Nora Tharp; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are many brothers and sisters.

Family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where a blessing service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27.

Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.

To ensure everyone's safety, it is requested to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and where a mask while in the building.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Service
10:00 AM
a blessing service
