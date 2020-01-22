Agnes M. Volk Myers, 87, of Bentleyville, died Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital.

She was born June 22, 1932, in Owensboro, Ky., a daughter of Joseph and Anna Fuerst Volk.

She had first worked for General Electric in Kentucky, then later at the Foodland and Giant Eagle in Bentleyville.

Mrs. Myers was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.

On May 4, 1953 in Owensboro, she married Don E. Myers, who died February 27, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Scott E. Myers (Debra), Pamela A. Myers and Barbara J. Myers, all of Bentleyville; nine grandchildren, Keith Cooper, Wendy Kubena (Zach), Kirk Cooper, Jason Myers (Lauren), Jordan Myers (Karisa), Christopher Myers (Krista), Jennifer Drew (Mike), Nick Kemerer (Shawna) and Krista Platt (Ryan); 19 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Thomas Richard Volk (Mary Alice) of Virginia and James Robert Volk (Peggy) and Shirley Volk, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are an infant daughter, Donna, and siblings Mary Elizabeth Hagan, Anna Louise "Sis" Castlen, Helen Jean Rhinerson, Judy Garvin, Joseph Edward Volk Jr. and Margaret Jean "Mottsie" Volk.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville campus, 126 Church Street, Bentleyville, with the Rev. Edward L. Yuhas, Pastor, as celebrant. A procession will follow to Maple Creek Cemetery for the rite of committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests your consideration of memorials to Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

