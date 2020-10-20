Alan Case McVicker Sr., 71, of Goose Creek, S.C., formerly of McDonald, husband to Veronica Matthews McVicker of 51 years, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 1, 2020, while at home.

Born June 3, 1949, in Pittsburgh, Alan was a son of the late John McVicker and Mary Elizabeth McElhany McVicker.

Alan was a Registered Nurse of 25 years in the Cardiovascular Operating Room at Roper Hospital in Charleston, S.C. He retired from that position in 2015.

Alan was a Life Member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department in McDonald. He enjoyed hunting trips with his sons at Fireman's Camp in Tionesta, was an avid golfer, enjoyed NASCAR races with his daughter, and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Sandy.

In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McVicker and partner Stephanie Kelly of Charlotte, N.C.; his sons, Alan C. "Casey" McVicker Jr. and wife Rebecca of McDonald, and John A. McVicker and wife Whitney of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his four grandchildren, Elizabeth McVicker of Savannah, Ga., Allison McVicker of Waynesburg, John Thomas McVicker and Adam Joseph McVicker, both of Daytona Beach; his brother, Richard McVicker and wife Cathy of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, in McAllister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, S.C.

The service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, S.C. Burial was held at Plantation Gardens following Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan's memory may be sent to McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, 150 North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, in Calvary Presbyterian Church, McDonald.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.mcalister-smith.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511.