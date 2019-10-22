Alan Finder of Wakefield, Mass., formerly of Winchester, Mass., an economist who focused on analyzing utility systems, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, after a protracted bout with pancreatic cancer. His ability to increase the efficiency of utility systems allowed power to be made possible for millions, often in underdeveloped countries. Alan was 67.

Alan was a graduate of Trinity High School (1970), the College of William and Mary (BA, 1974) and Indiana University (PhD, 1985). He received several awards and honors for scholarship, leadership and character during his academic career, including William and Mary's Carr Memorial Cup.

He worked for the Commonwealths of Virginia and Kentucky, where he was awarded the title of Kentucky Colonel. In Kentucky, he met and married Patricia Hale. After earning his PhD, he worked for the state of Missouri, and then served as a consultant for NERA Economic Consulting, Arthur D. Little, Arthur Andersen, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, and KPMG Consulting, before starting his own firm, Global Regulatory Advisors.

Faith and friendship were the hallmarks of his life. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America at local and state levels and was an active member of several professional groups. He was a beloved member of Temple Beth Israel (Washington) and Temple Shir Tikvah (Winchester), where he sang in the choir and participated in Torah study group. His spirit was contagious and energizing, filling the room with warmth and humor.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Wakefield; and two sons, Benjamin (Lara) of Takoma Park, Md., and Matthew (Nadia) of Wakefield; two granddaughters, Allie and Kate; a sister, Dr. Andrea (David) Draisen of Anderson, S.C.; and a brother, Chuck (Cindi) of St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews, who adored him.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street, Winchester, Mass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Temple Shir Tikvah, 34 Vine Street, Winchester, Mass., with burial to follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Shir Tivah of Winchester or William and Mary Hillel, two places that brought Alan much joy.