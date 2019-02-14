Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Johnston.

Alan "Dean" Johnston, 72, went to be with his Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019.

He was born May 2, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late W. Arthur Johnston and Freda Myers Johnston.

Dean taught woodshop, metalshop and drafting at Bethel Park High School for 40 years, where he also coached rifle. He was a member of Sunset Lodge 623 Free and Accepted Masons. In his spare time, Dean was a competitive rifle shooter, who also enjoyed golfing during his retirement in Ocala, Fla. "Uncle Dean" treasured his family and was always caring and kind, even in sickness.

Dean is survived by his sister, Carolyn Warne; brother-in-law Donald Warne; sister-in-law Martha Johnston; son Jeff Johnston; nieces and nephews Karen Mealey (Robert), Kevin Warne (Bonnie), Brian Johnston (Olga), Dawn Darnley (Hugh) and Carla Knotts (Vince); and great-nieces and great-nephews Lauren Porter, Dane Mealey, Kara Mealey, Kurtis Warne, Kimmi Lee Warne, Landon Johnston, Hugh Darnley III, Brittany Remy and Kayla Elder.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" Johnston, and great-niece and nephew LeAnn Darnley and Chandler Johnston.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. Sunset Lodge 623 will render a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, in Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330, with the Rev. Dawn Sherwood officiating. Those planning to attend the funeral are asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in Pigeon Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.