On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Alan Michael Shaw, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 72. Alan was the son of Floyd and Virginia Shaw of Bentleyville.

Alan was from Eighty Four. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War in July of 1969 at the age of 21. During his tour his courage and bravery was acknowledged with a Purple Heart, 3 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksman (pistol) and Combat Infantry Badge. He was honorably discharged in 1973.

On October 10, 2020, he celebrated 50 years of marriage to the love of his life, Deborah M. Hill Shaw. His every thought to the end was the comfort of his "Sweetie."

Alan retired from Eighty Four Mine in 2009. He spent that retirement manning a farm, where he raised cows and tended horses until his last days.

In his free time, Alan enjoyed the outdoors spending his time fishing, hunting and riding his bike.

Most of all Alan took pride in his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah; and his three children, Shakira Shaw Johnson (Jefferey Johnson), Joshua Shaw (Dana Reedy Shaw) and Abigail Shaw.

He is also survived by his sisters, Sharon Yacubovich (Pete) and Sandi Patty (Carl); grandchildren Aidan Aitken, Cailean Aitken, Sheehan Aitken, Gavin Shaw; and his stepgrandchildren, Emma and Christian Sadler. He also will be missed by numerous nephews and nieces.

Alan's immediate family will send him off with a private service at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, with military honors by American Legion of Charleroi and the U.S. Army.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.