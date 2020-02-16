Alan N. Scabilloni, 55, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, in his home.

He was born November 27, 1964, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Samuel and Mary Cindrich Scabilloni.

Mr. Scabilloni was part owner of Marsa Inc., a masonry contractor in Castle Shannon.

He was an avid ice hockey fan, player and coach.

Surviving are his wife, DeAnn Schmitt Scabilloni; a son, Nicholas (Gerrica Earnest); two daughters, Lauren Mooney (Mike Malachosky) of New Eagle and Taylor Scabilloni of Ellsworth; four brothers, Paul, Dan, Sam and Matt; a sister, Gail; five grandchildren, Carson, Corey, Kallie, Jace and Kenadee; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a son, Ken Mooney Jr., and a sister, Joan.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a blessing service will be held at noon Wednesday, February 19. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at kegelfuneralhome.com.