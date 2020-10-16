Albert A. Astorino, 94, of Avella, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the Washington Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born June 12, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Mary Russo Astorino.

After graduating from Conley Trade Center, he went to work at Universal Cyclops Steel.

From 1944 to 1946, Al served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Bremerton, in the South China Sea. He was honorably discharged as a Seaman First Class June 10, 1946. For his service, he was awarded the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal.

Following the war, he returned to work at Universal Cyclops, retiring after more than 40 years.

Mr. Astorino was a member of Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, and a lifelong golfer. He was the best dancer in the area. Known affectionately as "Poppy Al" and "Uncle Idy," he was loved by all for 94 years, and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

On September 28, 1996, he married the love of his life, Patricia J. Rush Astorino, who survives.

Also surviving are his stepchildren, Judith (Mark) Scott, Donald (Mary) Rush, Rebecca (Andrew) McGhee, Barbara Skubovius and Patrick (Stacy) Rush; 10 stepgrandchildren, the Rev. Andrew Scott, the Rev. Benjamin Scott, Hope Scott Paul, Donald A. Rush, Timothy Rush, Nathaniel McGhee, Alexandra Aurand, Faith Skubovius, Michael Rush and Emily Malagari; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren, Amelia, John, William, Angelina, Sophia, Ruby, Elizabeth, Lane, August, Petranella and Theodore; a sister, Rose Marie Ciccola; nieces Judi Astorino, Anna Ciccola (Budinsky) and Mary Martorano; and nephews Gary Ludin, and Robert, Michael and Joseph Ciccola.

In addition to his parents, deceased are his brother, Tony Astorino; sister Virginia Ludin; and stepgranddaughter Anna McGhee.

Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, in the Upper Buffalo Church Hall (downstairs), 250 S. Buffalo Road, Washington, PA 15301. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attending please wear masks. Services and interment are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 103, West Middletown, PA 15379, or a charity of the donor's choice.

