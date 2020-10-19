Albert C. Nocki Jr., 69, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, Friday, October 16, 2020, in his home with his family at his side.

He was born October 8, 1951 in Canonsburg, a son of the late Albert C. and Hazel Lawther Nocki.

Mr. Nocki was a 1970 graduate of Canon- McMillan High School.

With his wife Daisy, they owned and operated Nocki Hardware for five years and for the last 16 years, Bert was manager of Bahr Hardware in Canonsburg. He had previously worked as a security guard at Wheeling, Jefferson and Canonsburg Hospitals as well as Western Center State School and Hospital.

He served six years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from November 1970 until November 1976.

Mr. Nocki was a member of the Muse Italian Club and enjoyed fishing.

On September 25, 1971, he married Daisy McDonald who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Melissa Nocki (Art) of McDonald, Jamie Gray (Shawn) of Canonsburg and Samantha Bellhy (Michael) of Muse; a son, Albert C. Nocki III (Ellen) of Fredricktown; seven grandchildren, Angela Kotchman, Deborah Beaumariage, Josie and Jenna Gray, Albert J. Nocki and Brayden and Dominic Bellhy; two great grandsons, David and Johnathan Beazley; a sister Mary Jane Efaw (Frank) of Fredricktown; nieces and nephews who were loved like his children, Kimberly Selva, Chantal Cummings, Lisa McDonald, Robert and John McAvoy; along with other nieces and nephews.

