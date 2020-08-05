Albert Charles "Pete" Fordyce, Sr., 80, of Bentleyville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in his home, of natural causes.He was born April 27, 1940, in Somerset Township, Washington County, to the late Ruth Fordyce (Chester).

Pete married the love of his life, Jeannette Fordyce, October 21, 1961, in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Army June 30, 1963.

Albert enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, camping and reading historical books.

Albert, or "Pete" as he was known to those close to him, was a man not to be trifled with. He was Billy Goat Gruff on the outside, but had a kindness and gentleness like no other on the inside. He devoted himself to his wife, Jeannette and all his children, which included his spoiled fur babies, unconditionally.

He worked hard his whole life to provide for his family, and may have worked harder enjoying his hobbies after retiring from the coal mine. He was a true patriarch in every sense of the word. His entire family looked up to him for guidance and support, which never wavered. He told all of us "you're never to old or big to sit on my knee for hugs and kisses." He was fully loved and respected. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

He was predeceased by his loving mother, Ruth Fordyce; son John Charles "Johnny" Fordyce; grandson Charles Robert Fordyce; and great-grandson Micah J. Wentzell.

In addition to his parents and his wife of 58 years, Jeannette Fordyce, he is survived by sons Albert Fordyce of Pennsylvania, Robert (Margie) Fordyce of Coal Center; daughters Linda (Charles) Lowden of Washington, Cathy Sapp and Celeste Porter of New Eagle; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

No public service will be held.