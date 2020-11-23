1/1
Albert Deter
1933 - 2020
Albert Deter, 87, of Jefferson, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born February 11, 1933, in Morgan Township, Greene County, a son of the late Robert and Mamie Shipley Deter.

On August 10, 1957, in Frederick, Md., he married Suzanne H. Watters Deter, who passed away January 14, 2014.

Albert was a retired coal miner. He had worked at Mather Collieries and later as a fire boss for Gateway Coal Company. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

He was a lifelong resident of the Jefferson area. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, and gambling.

Surviving are two daughters, Tammie Peters and her husband John of Morgantown, W.Va. and Sarah Lawrence and her husband Roger of Jefferson; nine grandchildren, Heather Clark, Petie Deter, John Peters Jr., Justin Peters, Brandon Lawrence, Katie Lawrence, Tom Connell, Cristy McCarty and Candy Gifford; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Virginia Keefer of Canonsburg.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Albert Deter; and six brothers, Robert, Charles, Edward, Gilbert, Henry and Levi.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, November 24, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, Supervisor, with Rev. Nick Bardo officiating, followed by interment in Jefferson Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
