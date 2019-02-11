Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. Harper Jr..

Albert E. Harper Jr., 62, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness. Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on October 4, 1956, he was a son of Wilma (Mason) Harper of Uniontown and Albert Edward Harper Sr. of Greensburg.

A 1975 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Albert excelled in sports, having lettered in football, baseball and basketball. He was a member of the 1974 AG football team that was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame, received the Jay Dry Award for most outstanding athlete in 1975, as well as a football scholarship to play at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. A lifelong avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Albert most recently had been employed at West Virginia University in the landscaping department.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia "C.J." (Johnson) Harper; two children, Justus Williams of Philadelphia and Stevelan Harper and his family of California state; a brother, Max Mason and wife Darla of Point Marion; two sisters and their husbands, Sherry and Archie West of Fairchance and Diane and Patrick Patterson of Dallas, Ga., and their families; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 10 until 11 a.m., hour of service, Wednesday, February 13, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Pastor Marvin Harris will officiate.

www.herod-rishel.com