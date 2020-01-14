Albert E. Ohler (1930 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. Ohler.
Service Information
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA
15320
(724)-966-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA 15320
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Albert E. Ohler, 89, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of Crucible, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Ohler was born May 23, 1930, in Marianna, a son of the late John and Mary Zappone Ohler.

Albert was a retired miner from the Crucible and Marianna mines, and he was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

He served for 30 years in the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department and was chief for five years.

Mr. Ohler is survived by his son, Gene Ohler and wife Terri; two grandchildren, Tracy and husband Tom, and Brian; and three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Emma and Madison.

Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth Marie Sands Ohler; three brothers, John, Sinibaldo and Robert Ohler; and four sisters, Mary Ellen Krause, Almarie, Audrey and Sarah.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 18, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.