Albert E. Ohler, 89, of Brunswick, Ohio, formerly of Crucible, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Ohler was born May 23, 1930, in Marianna, a son of the late John and Mary Zappone Ohler.

Albert was a retired miner from the Crucible and Marianna mines, and he was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.

He served for 30 years in the Crucible Volunteer Fire Department and was chief for five years.

Mr. Ohler is survived by his son, Gene Ohler and wife Terri; two grandchildren, Tracy and husband Tom, and Brian; and three great-grandchildren, Ashley, Emma and Madison.

Albert was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ruth Marie Sands Ohler; three brothers, John, Sinibaldo and Robert Ohler; and four sisters, Mary Ellen Krause, Almarie, Audrey and Sarah.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, January 18, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.