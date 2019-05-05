Albert "Choup" G. Peterson passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born May 4, 1954, in Sewickley, a son of Albert G. and Olga Frantz Peterson.

Choup graduated from Burgettstown Union High School in 1972. On September 6, 1975, he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Jo Rencheck Peterson. In addition to his wife, surviving are his son, Zachary Peterson of Slovan, who he was so proud of, and his best buddy, grandson Talon.

Al worked as a machinist at Pittsburgh Forgings until 1986. He received his bachelors of finance degree from Robert Morris University in 1991. Choup retired in May 2018 after 30 years at Covestro, where he worked as a Senior Tech Specialist.

Choup enjoyed spending time with his family, and was always willing to help and give thoughtful advice. He was known for his master craftsmanship and wood working, and was a master of many trades.

In his younger years, he played fast-pitch softball and always enjoyed the competition, later coaching baseball for his son Zack's teams. He was an avid hunter that made some of the best venison jerky. He was a master gardener, which was a skill he learned from his father-in-law, Walter. Choup will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his brother, William M. Peterson (Terry) of Beaver; brother-in-law Michael W. Rencheck (Carol) of Port Elgin, Ontario, Canada; sister-in-law MaryAnn Rencheck Reedy (Jim) of Burgettstown; nieces and nephews Dr. William Peterson II and wife Dr. Maria Santabene of Wexford, Sara Lynn Peterson Makovsky (Matt) of Northampton, Michael J. Rencheck of Columbus, Ohio, Mitchell Rencheck (Steffi) of Lafayette, Ind., Jimmy, Joe and Julia Reedy of Burgettstown; and great-nieces and nephews Hannah and Hailey Makovsky and Owen and Andrew Peterson.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com. A funeral service for Choup will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.