Albert Gamble, 79, of Clarksville, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 2, 1939, in Fredericktown, a son of the late Ray "Happy" and Ina Porter Gamble.

Albert grew up in Fredericktown, helping out at his dad's service station. The family then moved to Clarksville, where Albert was able to meet a new group of friends, neighbors and church family. He was a member of the Clarksville Missionary Church. His family and friends were most important to him.

Albert did love to travel and was always ready to take a trip; in a big rig would have been his favorite mode of transportation. And he had a passion for Newfoundland dogs.

Surviving are a sister, Betty (Bruno) Ceccarelli of McMurray; sisters-in-law Dorothy Gamble and Reva Gamble; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, James Clifford Gamble, Glen Gamble, Kenneth Gamble and Raymond Gamble, and two sisters, Dona Gamble and Eileen Hootman.

The family acknowledges his caregivers, Family Ties, Tracy and Craig, the Matthews family and his nephew and his wife, Charles and Vanessa Ceccarelli, for taking care of Albert.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the .

