Albert H. Cook, 75, of Strabane, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 20, 1944, in Canonsburg.

Mr. Cook was a 1963 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

He was employed by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health as an engineering tech.

Mr. Cook was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966.

He was a member of American Legion Post 902 in Houston.

Mr. Cook was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the Travel Channel and gardening.

He loved spending time with his granddaughter, Abigail.

On June 20, 2002, he married Carol A. Ferczak, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Debbie Lutz (Michael) of Greenville, Texas, Jason Cook (Angie) of Tomball, Texas, Amy Resavage (Michael) of Oakdale and Chris Daugherty (Mindy) of Muse; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry "Hank" Cook of Aurora, Colo.; and several nieces and a nephew.

Deceased are a daughter, Anna Mancini, and a sister, Lorraine Cook.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.