Albert J. Monkewicz Jr., 80, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019, the day of his birth, at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born March 24, 1939 in Canonsburg to Albert J. Monkewicz Sr. and Catherine Cecil Monkewicz, who preceded him in death.

On May 28, 1967 he married the love of his life, Bernadette Prince, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD and Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

