Albert "Rusty" Kerr, 65, of Carmichaels, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Ruby Hospice, Morgantown, W.Va. He struggled with cancer for eight years.

A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Carmichaels once it becomes safe to do so.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA, 15320, 724-966-5100.