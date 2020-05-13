Albert L. Clemons
1942 - 2020
Albert L. "Bucky" Clemons, 77 of Washington, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born May 14, 1942, in Bluefield, W.Va., a son of the late Colbert Hunt and Elizabeth Clemons.Mr. Clemons was employed as a crane operator at Washington Steel for more than 20 years from where he retired. He was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Washington, where he played the piano and organ in the church choir. Mr. Clemons enjoyed playing the piano in traveling bands, most notably with the Burnett All Stars. He also played with the Coasters and the Drifters. Mr. Clemons also enjoyed the precious times that he spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.Surviving is his wife, Linda L. Clemons of Washington; eight children, Denny, Odessa, Regina (Amos), Ron, Dana (Keith), Kenn (Kendra), Todd (Calli) and Colbert; three brothers, Larry, Charles and Gregory; three sisters, Barbara, Carolyn and Shaeron; many grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his parents, Mr. Clemons was preceded in death by a sister, Bridget.Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The funeral service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, from the funeral home via the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 N. Lincoln Street, Washington PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
May 13, 2020
Unk you were a man of few words, but when we did speak it was nothing but love and I will miss our time together. I will get married one day and I will be sure to save you a seat. Love you, Rest well.
Gretchen Johnson
Family
