Albert M. "Al" Blackburn, 82, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Sinclair Personal Care Home, Smock.

He was born January 27, 1938, in Adah, a son of the late Arthur and Beatrice Blackburn.

Albert attended Ellsworth High School and was employed by Bethlehem Mines Corporation as an underground coal miner in Mine 51 Ellsworth for many years.

He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America and both the Ellsworth and Charleroi Sportsman's Clubs.

Al enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are three children, Linda Pinchok (Daniel) of Charleroi, Albert Blackburn Jr. of Akron, Ohio and Rebecca Gildea (Richard) of Dunbar; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are seven siblings, Arthur Blackburn Jr., Charlotte Hrutkay, Robert Blackburn, Loretta McAvoy, Ronald "Popeye" Blackburn, Jessie Lee Blackburn and Franklin "Sarge" Blackburn.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

A guest book and personal condolences amay be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.