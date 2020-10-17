Albert M. Jackson Jr., 72, of Washington, formerly of Amity, died Friday, October 16, 2020, in his home, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

He was born February 3, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Albert Jackson Sr. and Rose Kurelich Jackson.

Al was a graduate of Trinity High School and went on to attend Penn Commercial, studying electronics.

He worked for McGraw Edison, later known as Cooper Industries, for many years until his retirement in 2008.

In his free time, Al enjoyed woodworking, especially making wooden canes and walking sticks. He was also a fan of guns, model trains, fishing, spending time outdoors and gardening. He also loved canning and watching Gunsmoke with his loving wife, Bertie.

Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family, his animals, and telling stories to his grandchildren and family.

He was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the Amwell Township Historical Society.

On July 29, 1983, in Washington, he married the love of his life, Roberta M. Jackson, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Thomas (Rebecca) Bristor of Amity; three grandchildren, Brandon Crawford, Amber (John) Hutter and Abby Jo (Paul) Westfall; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Trevor Hutter, who will miss their "Papal" dearly.

He is also survived by a very special cousin and friend, Francis "Fritz" (Billie) Tender; two brothers, Keith Jackson and Jackson Dennis; two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Brady and Ursula (Don) Flinspach; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his maternal grandparents, Harry and Nellie Novak Kureklich; paternal grandparents Anthony "Tony" and Genevieve Jackson; and a brother, Douglas Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Amwell Township Historical Society, 885 Amity Ridge Road, Amity, PA 15311, or the Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, 638 Amity Ridge Road, Amity, PA 15311.

All services are private and entrusted to Daniel A. Davenport Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC., Daniel A. Davenport, owner / supervisor.