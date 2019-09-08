Albert M. "Al" Schumacher, 73, of Eighty Four, died Friday, September 6, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born November 12, 1945, in Brentwood, a son of the late Albert B. Schumacher and Alma T. Woolensack Schumacher.

Mr. Schumacher attended St. Sylvester High School and graduated from Brentwood High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a machine operator at Rubber Rolls Inc., retiring in 2014.

Mr. Schumacher was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764 in McMurray and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175, and he was past president of Glass Molders Plastics Union Local 337.

He liked to fix most anything – cars, houses, electric devices. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona.

Mr. Schumacher was regarded as a "people person."

On July 11, 1997, he married Cheryl K. Cook Slagle Schumacher, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Albert M. (Dana) Schumacher II, of Washington and Scott K. (Paula) Slagle of Washington; five siblings, Joseph Schumacher of Canonsburg, Paul Schumacher of Eighty Four, Alma Yashura of New Kensington, Robert (Linda) Schumacher of Ohio and Gerard (Debbie) Schumacher of Washington; six grandchildren, Albert M. Schumacher III, Andrew Schumacher, Shane Benward, Brandon Slagle, Joseph Slagle and Joshua "Harry" Berry; sister-in-law Billie (Steve) Bilko of Chartiers Township; brothers-in-law Bill (Carol) Cook of Burlington, Iowa, and Rick (Ann) Cook of Canyon County, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased is a granddaughter, Alyssa Lee Schumacher.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, in the mausoleum chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. Those attending the funeral service should arrive at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com