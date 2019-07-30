Albert Myers, 82, of McClellandtown/Edenborn, passed away on Saturday, July 27, in UPMC Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born January 28, 1937, in Messmore, a son of Mike Myers Sr. and Mary C. Opest Myers.

His parents, his wife, Christel F. Wirth Myers, and these siblings preceded him in death: Mike Myers Jr, Andrew Myers, Mary Mitchell, Joseph Myers, George Myers, Pauline (Betty) Myers and Margaret Myers.

Albert was a retired U.S. Army veteran. He worked in later years after his retirement for Goodwill Industries as a driver. He attended St. Francis of Assisi Church, Masontown Worship Site. He was a member of the Messmore Rod and Gun Club, the PALS Club of Masontown, the Catholic War Veterans, American Legion Post 423 Masontown, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Faith-Gray-McArdle Post 4584 Masontown and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491 Carmichaels. Albert was an Amatuer Softball Association member for many years and very active for many years as a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sports official, officiating numerous sports throughout Fayette, Greene and Westmoreland counties.

He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Ann Myers of Edenborn and Diana Schroyer of Masontown; grandson Justin Myers; two brothers, Charles Myers and Anthony Myers; and many nephews and nieces.

Friends and family will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the H. David McElroy Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, and until 10 a.m. Thursday, August 1, when a Blessing Service will be held with the Rev. Fr. Thumma Fathimareddy officiating. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown. Graveside Military Rites will be accorded by the General George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103.