Albert Quincy Coffey, 88, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born April 17, 1931, in Dover, N.H., a son of Priscilla and Albert Coffey.

Albert graduated from Dover High School, Class of 1950. Following graduation, he went on to Gordon College, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in theology in 1954.

Albert married Norma Sylvester March 12, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended multiple colleges, including Gordon College and Gordon Divinity School, and ultimately obtained his master's degree in education from the University of Maine in 1976. He spent more than 60 years as an ordained Baptist minister serving in many churches across New England, New York and Pennsylvania.

Camping ministry held a very special place in his heart, starting in 1962 when he helped establish China Lake Camp in China, Maine. He strongly believed in the power of prayer, a friendly word and a small token to make people feel loved and appreciated, like the thousands of pins he passed out over the years. In addition to the ministry, he also taught 12th-grade English and drama for four years at Lowville Academy in Lowville, N.Y.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Coffey and Clarence Lavers, and an infant daughter.

Surviving are sons Peter Coffey (Sherry) of Canonsburg and Stephen Coffey (Elizabeth) of Lewiston, Maine; daughter Bethany Kennedy (Stephen) of Springfield, Maine; grandchildren Carlene Freeman (Hayden), Rebekah Coffey, Katherine Weimer (Jay), Zachary Kennedy (Theresa), Emily Kennedy and Aaron Coffey; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life service from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, November 21, in South Hills Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Carmel, 323 Darr Road, Belle Vernon, PA 15012; Baptist Park, P.O. Box 498, Mapleton, ME 04757; or China Lake Camp, P.O. Box 6149, China Village, Maine 04926.