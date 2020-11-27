Albert Richard Craig Jr., 69, of West Newton, died Friday, November 20, 2020, in his home. He was born June 23, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Albert Richard Craig Sr., and Leona Howes Craig Grable.

"Alley-oop" was a graduate from Beth Center High School, Class of 1969. He worked for many years as an over-the-road truck driver and traveled through every state in the lower 48 in addition to Canada and Alaska. He was best known for his wit and sense of humor and was also very proud of his Irish heritage.

"Big Al", as his close friends called him, was a member of the West Newton Moose, West Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Blyth Lodge #593 of West Newton.

Prior to his decline in health, he enjoyed riding his Harley, going to Gary's Chuckwagon for coffee and to chat with his buddies, and visiting the local clubs for a cold beer. Even after he wasn't able to go out, he always enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and 'binge watching' television with his wife.

Al is survived by his wife, Linda Jo Rieser Craig; two sons, Brad Craig and John Craig; one daughter, Lauren Cross and her husband, Charlie; six grandchildren, Natalie, Caitlin, Madison and Kennedy Craig, Zachary Craig, and Sophia Cross; and his sister, Barbara Varner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, JoAnn Craig.

Per Al's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. His body was donated to the University of Pittsburgh for research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Heartland Hospice and Amy Voltz provided compassion and care at the end of his life.