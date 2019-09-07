Albert Richard Zipko, 77, of Amity, died Monday, September 2, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 24, 1942, a son of the late Albert and Priscilla Dean Zipko. He attended Trinity schools, graduating with the class of 1962, and he went on to work as a machine operator for Union Camp.

On October 12, 1968, he married Jospehine Blair Zipko, who survives.

Richard was a member of North Ten Mile Baptist Church and was a collector of antiques. He also enjoyed flea markets, mechanical and auto body work, farming and trapping.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Richard (Cara) Zipko Jr. of Amity, as well as two grandchildren, Addison and Alexander Zipko.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose greatest joy was spending time at home with his family. He leaves a legacy of knowledge and strength with his family, which will be cherished and continue for years to come.

Deceased is a son, Joseph Shane Zipko.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, with the Dr. Rev. Gary Schneider officiating. Interment will follow in North Ten Mile Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

A guest book may be accessed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.