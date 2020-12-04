1/
Albert Rose Jr.
Albert Rose Jr., 91, of Mt. Morris, died at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg.

He was born Thursday, June 20, 1929, in Whiteley Township, a son of the late Albert Rose Sr. and Rhoda Fox Rose.

Mr. Rose worked for 21 and a half years in timber and then 21 years in construction as a laborer. He also enjoyed farming. He was a member of Labors Union Local #379 in Morgantown, W.Va.

His wife, Evelyn L. Wilkins Rose, whom he married September 3, 1948, died April 9, 2020.

Surviving are two sons, Larry G. Rose and his wife Charlotte of Mt. Morris and Ronald A. Rose and his wife Patty of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Ronda Kenser, Ronald Edward Rose and Brian A. Rose; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.

Deceased are two sisters, Evelyn Hard and Marie Lemley; and one brother, Cecil Rose.

Albert was provided with excellent care by Rolling Meadows Nursing Home and ViaQuest Hospice.

At the request of the family there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Private burial will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 4, 2020.
