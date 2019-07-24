Albert W. Fages (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Albert W. Fages, 83, of McDonald, Robinson Township, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 18, 1935, in Weirton, W.Va., a son of the late Albert and Martha Kulkiwski Fages.

Mr. Fages was an active member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He retired from Schroeder Industries as a distributor.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Nix Fages; son Tim Fages of McDonald; grandchildren Patrick, Kailey and Shane Fages, Rori and Reanna Brackman; great-grandchildren Greyson and Patrick Fages, Declan and Nolan Metz. He is also survived by one sister, Lillian Bonnett of McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Fages; and his sister, Delores Fages.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-693-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Published in Observer-Reporter on July 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
