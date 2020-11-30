1/
Albert W. Rogers
1946 - 2020

Albert W. Rogers, 74, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly, Friday, November 27, 2020 in the Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born June 17, 1946, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Albert C. and Ida Mae Sumner.

Mr. Rogers was a 1964 graduate of Chartiers -Houston High School. Following high school, he proudly served with the US Air Force from 1964 until 1968.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Canonsburg as well as the VFW Post #191 in Canonsburg, American Legion Post 902 in Houston and the Bears Club in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Rogers was employed by West Penn Power for 43 years, retiring in 2014.

On June 21, 1985, he married Carol Reese who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Kristin Delgado (Ernesto) of Washington; a son, David Rogers (Bridgette) of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Jennifer McKnight of Avella; five grandchildren, Kayla and Braden Baxendell, Ajay and Brody Rogers; and Meghin McCartney; a sister, Linda Kreminsky (Stanley) of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Shirley Carroll, Ruth Rudinsky and Norma Moore.

Due to present concerns, services will be private with interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Full military rites will be accorded by the VFW Post #191 Honor Guard.

Arrangements are entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church, 161 W. Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
Memories & Condolences

