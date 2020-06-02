Albert Watsula Jr.
Albert "BB" Watsula Jr., 79, of Scenery Hill, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Washington Health System.He was born April 12, 1941, in Cokeburg, a son of the late Albert and Eva Shultz Watsula Sr.Mr. Watsula was a 1960 graduate of Ellsworth High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army.He was employed as a plastic plant processing engineer.On July 30, 1967, he married Maria Elena Aponte-Baudat Watsula, who survives. They celebrated 52 years of marriage.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Albert S. Watsula of Ship Bottom, N.J., and Nickolas Watsula (Rachel) of Venetia; a sister, Linda Terett of Bentleyville; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.All arrangements were private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment was in the Scenery Hill Cemetery.Guestbook and personal may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.
