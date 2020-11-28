Alberta "Marie" Belford Carter, also known as Sadie, 73, of Waynesburg, passed on to be with her Lord Jesus and to be reunited with her beloved husband "Butch" Thursday, November 26, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Marie was born July 7, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Albert George and Oneita Senn Belford. On June 14, 1966, she married the love of her life, Hubert D. "Butch" Carter. They were happily married for 46 years, until his death July 23, 2012.

Marie was a Greene County resident most of her life. She was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School class of 1966. She was a very active member of her community. She served many roles in her lifetime. She was a founding member of the Graysville Parent Organization and she served two terms as school director for West Greene School District.

Marie was a former member of the Waynesburg Women of the Moose Chapter #888, holding several offices including that of senior regent. She was a volunteer for Tri-County Leathernecks Toys for Tots program, where she helped in fundraising for several years.

Marie was also a volunteer, along with her family, for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life. She also served on the Democratic Committee until 2016 when she switched parties and became a Republican.

Marie was a member of New Beginnings at South Wheeling Ryerson Baptist Church, in Wind Ridge. Her dinner table was always open for anyone who needed a meal or wanted some company. Marie believed in helping and sharing with others and she always practiced this belief, whether with friends or strangers. Marie enjoyed baking, camping, party hosting and planning and spending time with friends and family. She was known to her grandchildren as the "Pie baking grandma who went to cooking school." She taught most of her grandchildren how to make pies among other things. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

No matter which role she played, she kept everyone laughing. Her greatest roles were that of wife , mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and Butch raised four wonderful daughters who were her caregivers the last several years of her life.

She is survived by four children, Diana Lynn Richardson of Waynesburg, Shelly (Philip) Richardson of Holbrook, Brandy W. ("Bub" Charles) Tuttle of Wind Ridge and Jennifer (Bradley) Burns of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren, Zackary Whipkey of Austin, Texas, Daniel (Molly) Usher of Washington, Craig Usher of Holbrook, Dakota (Emily) Usher of Washington, Abel Richardson of Holbrook, Kirsten (Ryan) Sotler of Graysville, Kevin (Stephanie) Tuttle of Ronco, Katelynn (Jacob) Cahill of Quaker City, Ohio, Kloe Tuttle of Wind Ridge, Alexander (Shannon) Burns of Waynesburg and Nicholas Burns of Waynesburg; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ivy and Lily Usher, Aubrey, Rylee, Emalee, Zoe and Jordan Sotler, Jacob and Waylon Cahill; two sisters, Sharon (Curtis) Price of Waynesburg and Susan (Sherwood) Pyles of Cameron, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Joy (Junior) Anderson, Barbara (Ben) Herring and Judy (Dave) Beresford; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Rowen Usher; and one brother, Albert Jonathan Belford.

A gathering of friends from 12 to 7 p.m. will be held Monday in Ryerson South Wheeling Baptist Church, 397 W. Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, PA 15380. A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, in the church. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend!

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

