Alberta Jean Tennant Berry, 84, of Mt. Morris, died at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home.

She was born Thursday, December 13, 1934, in Miracle Run, W.Va., a daughter of the late Learney D. Tennant and Bertha Mae Wilson Tennant.

Mrs. Berry enjoyed gardening, lawn care, canning and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an extended mother to many in the community. She was a homemaker.

Her husband, Ronald E. Berry, whom she married August 29, 1953, died March 10, 1989.

Surviving are two sons, Michael L. Berry and his wife, Rachelle, and Todd Berry and his wife, Cathy, all of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Hillary and Haley; two brothers, Stanley Tennant of Fairmont, W.Va., and Billy Tennant of Fairview, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her niece and caregiver, Dianna Minor.

Deceased are five sisters, Helen Tennant, Marjorie Kiger, Pansey Lowther, Violet Conner and Mavis Lantz; and three brothers, Learney D. Tennant Jr., Homer Tennant and Ivan "Bud" Tennant.

Amedisys Home Healthcare provided care and compassion to Mrs. Berry and the family during her illness.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, with the Rev. John Poling officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.