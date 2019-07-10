Alberta Ruth Alonso, 85, of Donora, died Monday, July 8, 2019.

Born November 25, 1933, in Webster, she was a daughter of the late John Sr. and Viola Butler Buck.

Alberta was a bookkeeper/secretary and worked at the family auto dealership, Buck's Garage in Webster. She had also worked for Vasko Chevrolet in Monessen and the Donora Public Library.

She was a member of the Webster United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Jo Alonso of Webster; brother William Buck of Rostraver Township; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Alonso Jr.; brother John "Buddy" Buck Jr.; and sister Winona Buck Grilli.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, with Pastor Sandra E. Fitzgibbons officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to either Donora Public Library or Rostraver Public Library.