Albina Karen Olson died peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Washington Hospital Center, after suffering a stroke two weeks earlier.

Albina was born February 1, 1933, one of nine children to the late Frank and Katharina Siva Truntich. She grew up in Bobtown, and after graduating from high school in 1950, moved to Washington, D.C., to pursue a career with the federal government. She later joined the private sector as a legal secretary at Western Union and at Morgan Lewis law firm before retiring.

Albina married John Edmund Olson, an Army Intelligence officer, in 1959 and together they had two sons and a daughter. She was extremely proud of her oldest son, Jonathan, and his 35-year career in the Navy as an air traffic controller. She retired to Waynesburg, to be near her sisters and place of birth.

She was always drawn to politics, first with the Young Democrats in her youth and later with the Greene County Republican Party.

A devoted mother and devout Catholic, she enjoyed gardening, reading, Fox News, and volunteering, especially with the Salvation Army and Republican Party.

In early 2020, Albina moved back to Washington, D.C., to live in Knollwood Military Retirement Community. She was especially fond of the residents, nurses, speech and physical therapists who assisted her, and was proud to live in a community dedicated to the military.

Albina was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to encounter her. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, intelligence, quick wit, writing prowess, and passion for politics.

She is survived by sisters Margaret Truntich of Waynesburg and Donna O'Connell of Morgantown, W.Va.; son Jonathan Olson, his wife, Suzanne and grandsons Christopher and Michael Olson of Tampa, Fla.; daughter Serena Chreky and her husband, Andre and granddaughter Lillian Chreky of Great Falls, Va.; brother-in-law Jim O'Connell of Morgantown; and sisters-in-law Evelyn Truntich of Orlando, Fla., and Barbara Truntich of Crofton, Md.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Kathleen Kelly, Amelia Truntich, Ann Dloniak; brothers George Truntich, Frank Truntich, Paul Truntich; son Roderick Olson; and granddaughter Isabel Chreky.

A memorial service is planned for 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give.