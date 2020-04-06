Aldene B. "Cookie" Nicholls, 78, of Amity, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 3, 2020.

She was born March 25, 1942, in Greene County, daughter of the late John A. and Aldine "Dean" Staggers Anderson.

Aldene was a 1961 graduate of Trinity High Senior High School and went on to work for the Washington Hospital Radiology Department as an orderly for many years, before retiring in 2001. She also worked for Washington Ford as a driver and for Nichol Funeral Home.

On November 24, 1962, in First United Methodist Church of Washington, she married Ronald James Nicholls, who survives. They had recently celebrated 57 years together.

She loved traveling and saw every state, except Hawaii and Alaska. She also enjoyed cruises with her husband. She was proud of being with her husband when he served in the U.S. Navy and took great pride in caring for his uniform.

Aldene was a collector of anchors and dogs and also loved reading the Bible. She loved animals and will be missed by her cat, Smokey.

She was a member of North Ten Mile Baptist Church for many years and at one time sang in the choir, as well as being a leader of the BYF youth group with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two foster children, Garland Alan Gall of Mississippi and Jessica Rose (Josh) Joyner of Monroeville: a sister in law, Judy Staggers of St. Cloud, Fla.; two uncles, Alan A. (Jean) Anderson of Hood River, Ore., and Kay P. (Shirley) Anderson of Fredericktown; and two aunts, Shirley Jean Anderson of Amity and Golda Anderson of San Jose, Calif.

She is also survived by three nieces; two nephews; several cousins; her beautiful granddaughter, JoRay; and a handsome grandson, Jonavin.

Deceased are her son, Michael Wayne, born sleeping on March 31, 1968, and her half brother, Gaylord Marlin Staggers, who died April 9, 2015.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are private and entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1873 East Maiden Street Washington. Interment will be in North Ten Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, Amity.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Ten Mile Baptist Church, 322 Ridge Church Road Amity, PA 15311 or Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136 Eighty Four, PA 15330.

