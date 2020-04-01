Aldene Malesick, 92, of New Orleans, La., formerly a longtime resident of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Tulane Medical Center, New Orleans, La. She was born Lillie Aldene Rush December 22, 1927, in Brave, a daughter of Russell and Elizabeth Rush.

She graduated from Clay-Battelle High School in 1945 and later that year, on December 1, she married the late Steve Malesick. Also deceased are a daughter, Sharon Mason; and two brothers, Duane Albert "Bud" Rush and Allen "Pucker" Rush.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Michele Chew (Russ) of Metairie, La.; two nieces, Tana Rush Butler (Bob) of Irwin and Susan Levelle (Robin) of Morgantown, W.Va.; and a nephew, Larry Rush (Lana) of Fort Myers, Fla.

Mrs. Malesick worked at a school cafeteria for many years. Through the years, she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, listening to Pirate baseball, solving word search puzzles and in more recent years, playing bingo and watching the Game Show Network. Her love for cats was apparent in her collection of more than 3,000 cat items. She loved Molly, her cat of 15 years, very much.

There will be no public visitation. A private burial service will take place at Forest Lawn Gardens. A gathering to celebrate and reflect on her life will be announced for friends and family at a later date.