Alex George, 95, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side. He was born February 7, 1924, in Washington, a son of the late John and Anna Barkett George. Mr. George attended Washington High School. He served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1945 during WWII, where he received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Ribbon and the Victory Medal. Mr. George was employed for 37 years as a general foreman at Washington Steel from where he retired. He was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, was a lifetime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 776 and was a former member of Lone Pine Country Club. Mr. George was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. Mr. George was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family meant everything to him. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

On August 24, 1947, he married Cecelia "Sis" Abbas, who survives. The couple had been married for almost 72 years. Also surviving are a son, Alex (Darlene) George Jr. of South Fayette Township; three daughters, Patricia G. Zacour of Washington, Ronna George of Scott Township and Sharon (Kurt) Kelley of Murrysville; three grandchildren, Anson Zacour, Lindsey (Ryan) Moorman and Alana George; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline Cecelia Moorman. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. George was the last of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son in law, Rick Zacour; two brothers, Noma and Moses George; and by two sisters, Josephine George and Thelma Zeheb.

There will be no public visitation. Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, in the St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington with Father Michael Peck as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, St. James Mausoleum. Full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

