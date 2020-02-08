Alexander Michael Bonazzoli, 60, of Ellsworth, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Alex was born February 21, 1959, in Washington, to Alex and Anna Roth Bonazzoli, both whom have preceded him in death.

Alex was a retired truck driver and loved spending time with his family at the family cabin in Cameron County.

Throughout his life, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter, who loved the outdoors and spending time with his loyal companion lab, "Trigger." Alex was a dynamic and funny family man, who will be fondly remembered as a great storyteller and friend with a larger than life personality with a gigantic heart.

Surviving are his devoted and most loved wife, Shirley Bussey Bonazzoli; a daughter, Amy Reedy of Ontario; and two sons, Alexander Joseph "AJ" Bonazzoli (Jamie) of Scenery Hill and Austin Michael Bonazzoli (Emily) of Ellsworth. Alex is going to be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jamar, Jayden and Jordan Harper, and Madi Bonazzoli. Other surviving members of the family are his sister Caroline Bercosky (George); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, with the Rev. Jim Snyder officiating. A procession will follow to Beallsville Cemetery for a committal service.

