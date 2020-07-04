1/
Alexander Toth Jr.
Alexander Toth Jr., 74, of Attica, N.Y., died June 27, 2020, at Millard Suburban Hospital, Williamsville, New York, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born October 3, 1945 to Alex and Elizabeth Slak Toth, in Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Toth; best friend and fellow hunter, Mike Bowerman. He is survived by one sister; a sister-in-law; two nieces; and two nephews.

Alex graduated in 1963 from Weirton Madonna High School, Weirton, W.Va. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and is retired with over 30 years of service from U.S. Airways, Buffalo, N.Y. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a teller of tall tales. He will be missed by all who knew him.

It was Alex's wishes that there will be no calling hours. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of a life well lived will be held later.

Donations in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society and the Boy Scouts of America. To leave an online condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Marley Funeral Home, LLC, 135 Main Street, Attica, NY 14011.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 4, 2020.
