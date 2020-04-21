Alexander Waymond Frazier III, 63, of Washington, was called home Friday, April 17, 2020.

He was born January 28, 1957, to the late Alexander Waymond Frazier Jr. and Catherine Brown Frazier.

He was a graduate of Canon-MacMillan High School, where he excelled in many sports. After high school, Alex served in the U.S. Army National Guard and later settled at Union Camp (which later became International Paper), where he worked 27 years in various capacities, such as a machine operator and forklift driver.

"Fraz," as he was affectionately known, loved his family and looked forward to spending time with loved ones enjoying a good meal and a cold beer. Alex adored his many nieces and nephews and had a special relationship with each of them, particularly Hannah, Vantasia, Troy Jr., Patience, Elijah, Hope and Chance.

We will miss his hearty laugh, beautiful smile and slow-cadenced deep voice, but find solace in that he is now at peace. He joins in heaven his parents as well as two sisters, Elizabeth Wise and Valterrite Harris; and a brother, Troy Frazier.

Surviving, in addition to his nieces and nephews, are four brothers, Larry Frazier of Pennsylvania, Robert Pendleton of New York and Vincent and James Pendleton, both of Maryland.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.