Alexis Popp Herron, of Washington, formerly of Finleyville, entered Heaven Monday September 7, 2020. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 72, in the Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.

Lexi was born November 18, 1947, a daughter of the late Alex and Rosemarie Kennel Popp, grew up in Finleyville and attended the First Presbyterian Church. Lexi graduated from Monongahela High School Class of 1965.

She met her husband, Rodney on the first day of school at Edinboro State College, where they both graduated as teachers in 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this year, having exchanged vows March 21, 1970.

Lexi continued her education receiving a Master's degree in Education from California State College in 1972. Mrs. Herron taught at Bethel Park Middle School for 35 years, was an award-winning teacher, and very proud of her students.

Lexi was known by her family as vivacious and caring. She loved fast, sharp cars. She also enjoyed crocheting lapghans for pet shelters and nursing home patients, playing piano, and family celebrations of all kinds. Lexi loved vacationing in Florida, tending her kitties, coloring and crafting – including porcelain making and sewing dolls with her late mother.

Above all, Lexi cared for others with a fierce sense of loyalty and love. She was a devoted wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

Cherishing many fond memories are her husband, Rodney Herron; siblings Patty and husband Bob Leyshock of Greensburg, Kim and husband Eric Wick of Karns City, Bob and wife Alexis Popp of Imperial; and brother-in-law Hugh "Scooter" and wife Susan Herron of Mercer.

Aunt Lexi loved and supported her nieces and nephews, Matt and Becca, Tyson and Dax Leyshock, Sean Leyshock, Alex D. Popp, Justin Wick, Adam and Catherine Wick, Christina and Kyle Fisher, Nichole and Michael Patrina, Kyle and Stephanie, Josilyn and Aubrey Herron.

The family of Alexis Herron will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela where a service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, with Pastor Jake Klutinoty officiating. Interment will follow in the Finleyville Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.