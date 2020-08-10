Alfred B. Davidson, 91, of Washington, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Friday August 7, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

He was born at home, May 8, 1929, in Washington, a son of the late Gustave and Agnes Sten Davidson.

He was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School, where he played baseball, earning the nickname "Casey." He went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953, stationed in Italy, where he was selected to play on the baseball team.

Mr. Davidson was a lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church.

He was employed by the Jessop Steel Company from 1955 until his retirement in 1991. He was an avid golfer and belonged to several golf leagues.

He collected Duncan-Miller glass, and belonged to the National Duncan Glass Society and the local chapter #1, where he served as president for both organizations.

On March 24, 1956, in Washington, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Julos. Mrs. Davidson died on December 24, 2002.

Surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Scott) McCain of Bristow, VA; a son, Gary A. (Sherry) Davidson of Washington; a sister, Catherine J. Schultz of Scenery Hill; he was the devoted grandfather of three grandchildren, Tyler A. (Emma) Davidson, M. Conner McCain and M. Reilly McCain, and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Carl and Donald Davidson, and three sisters, Adela, Agnes, and Esther Davidson.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Lutheran Church, 92 West Walnut Street, Washington, PA 15301 or at www.flcwash.church.

Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home website, www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.