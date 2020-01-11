Alfred C. Myers Jr., 81, of Avella, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, in his home.

He was born September 13, 1938, in Avella, a son of the late Alfred C. and Helen M. "Lena" Ondrick Myers.

Mr. Myers was a lifelong resident of Avella and a 1956 graduate of Avella High School.

In the early years of his ironworking career he worked for Plasteel Products. He then became a lifetime member of Ironworkers Local 3 of Pittsburgh and worked for A.C. Dellovade Inc. until his retirement. Alfred was very passionate about his job; he loved being on the jobsite supervising his crew. He enjoyed having cookouts and relating life stories with friends and strangers.

Alfred attended Wellsburg Church of Christ and was a lifelong member of Avella Sportsmen's Club, where he would socialize with friends.

After his retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his wife, going to the casino, cutting his grass, playing with his new "Aussie" dogs, Pistol and Rusty, and keeping busy with his many projects.

On April 27, 1963, he married Mary Ann Yolch, who died May 9, 2005.

On September 15, 2005, he married MaryJane Henderson Ambrose, who died November 22, 2019.

Surviving are a stepdaughter, Beverly J. Barbus; a stepson, Robert J. "Butchie" Ambrose, both of New Florence; a stepgranddaughter, Lindsey Ambrose and her daughter, both of the state of California; and two more stepgreat-granddaughters, Pyper J. and Ella Jane; his 94-year-old uncle, John "Yunko" Ondrick of Avella; his dear friend, Anna Prevost of Independence; and numerous cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his wives and parents, are a brother, Richard Myers; a stepson, Anthony Joseph "Tony" Ambrose; a stepgrandson, Michael Brian Barbus; and his two faithful "Aussie" dog companions, Fuzzy and Kody.

All funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wellsburg Church of Christ, 92 Rose Cottage Lane, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.