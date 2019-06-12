Alfred D. "Mogan" Stellavato, 71, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born November 19, 1947, in Washington. Mr. Stellavato was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School and enjoyed all sports.

Surviving are his wife, Heidi; son Neil; sister Sandra; and two grandchildren, Lily and Oliver.

Mr. Stellavato was preceded in death by a daughter, Angenett, and two brothers, Nick and Steve.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

