Alfred D. Stellavato (1947 - 2019)
Obituary
Alfred D. "Mogan" Stellavato, 71, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Donnell House, Concordia Hospice of Washington.

He was born November 19, 1947, in Washington. Mr. Stellavato was a 1964 graduate of Trinity High School and enjoyed all sports.

Surviving are his wife, Heidi; son Neil; sister Sandra; and two grandchildren, Lily and Oliver.

Mr. Stellavato was preceded in death by a daughter, Angenett, and two brothers, Nick and Steve.

All funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 12, 2019
