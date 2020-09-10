Alfred H. Tournay Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family. He spent his entire life in McDonald.

He was born April 21, 1950, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Alfred Tournay Sr. and Delores Longstreth Tournay.

He worked at J&L Steel for 10 years until it closed. He then worked for Warren Fein for 20 years. In 2000, he started the Tournay & Son Trim Carpentry business, which he passed onto his son, Eddie in 2007.

Mr. Tournay was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran, serving three years of active duty and six years in the Reserves. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a member and past president of the Belgium Club in McDonald, and past trustee of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 567. He loved watching Steelers football. He also enjoyed traveling, especially with his grandchildren. He liked parasailing and while in Jamaica, climbed Dunns River Falls.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Toward Tournay of McDonald; sons Alfred Tournay III and Timothy, and Eddie (Kim) Tournay of Hickory; grandchildren Zachary, Kailee, Ally-Grace and Ava; and his best friend, his pug, Coco Chanel. Also surviving are a brother, Robert of Aliquippa; his Aunt Rosemarie (Frank) Barbetta; and nephew Brad Tournay.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies will be held at a later date, with full military rites accorded by Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars #191 and a prayer service.

